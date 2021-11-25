3 white men found guilty of the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in US

3 white men found guilty of the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in USThursday, November 25, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Three white men were found guilty of murder yesterday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia.
Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery; his father Gregory McMichael; and their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
A predominantly-white jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours over two days before delivering their verdicts.
Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old Arbery.
A crowd erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was announced, chanting: “Say his name. Ahmaud Arbery!”
“Today is a good day,” Arbery's father, Marcus, told the gathering. “I don't want to see no daddy watch their kid get lynched and shot down like that.”
President Joe Biden hailed the verdict, but said “hard work” remains in combating racism in America.
“Ahmaud Arbery's killing — witnessed by the world on video — is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country,” Biden said.
The Reverend Al Sharpton, who attended the trial along with Jesse Jackson, another prominent civil rights leader, also welcomed the verdict.
“Let the word go forth all over the world that a jury of 11 white, one black, in the Deep South, stood up in the courtroom and said, 'Black lives do matter,' “ Sharpton said.
There was only one black juror on the panel that heard the case, although about 25 per cent of the 85,000 residents of Glynn County are black.
“The spirit of Ahmaud defeated a lynch mob,” said Ben Crump, an attorney for Arbery's father.
Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she “never thought this day would come.. But God is good. Thank you for those who marched, for those who prayed.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy