3-year-old among Jamaica’s 38 virus new cases

A three-year-old baby was among Jamaicaâ€™s 38 new cases of COVID-19 recorded yesterday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positives to 13,368, with deaths remaining at 306.

Of the 38 newly reported cases 18 males and 19 females with ages ranging from three to 85 years old. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (16), Clarendon (five), Manchester (four), St Catherine (four), St Elizabeth (three), St Mary (three), St Ann (two) and St James (one).

The country also recorded 71 patient recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,253.