300 Jamaicans to return under controlled re-entry tomorrow

Three

hundred Jamaicans will return to the island tomorrow, June 20, under the

country’s Controlled Entry Programme.

The Jamaicans are ship workers who will arrive in Port Royal on Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas and the Disney Wonder ships.

The 300 individuals will be disembarked on the day of arrival and be repatriated under a multi-agency process led by Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda.

Other agencies involved in the process include the Port authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency.

The returning residents will be processed under established guidelines for testing, sensitisation and quarantine, according to the Ministry of National Security.

All will be subjected to mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available.