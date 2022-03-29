300 more St Elizabeth residents to get land titles

THE National Land Agency (NLA) will today distribute more than 350 certificates of title to residents of Flagaman, Berlin, Potsdam, and Exton in St Elizabeth.

The titles will be issued under the agency's Systematic Land Registration Programme, which was launched in 2019 to assist people who have been in open, undisturbed, and undisputed possession of land for 12 years or more. This distribution follows the agency's inaugural Systematic Land Registration land titling ceremony held on February 23, 2022, which saw 35 residents receiving certificates of title under the programme.

Residents living in the remaining communities of Burnt Savannah and Essex Valley in St Elizabeth should receive their titles during the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Chief executive officer and commissioner of lands at the National Land Agency Cheriese Walcott said the Systematic Land Registration Programme will contribute to the fulfilment of the agency's mandate to issue 20,000 titles in three years.

“The Systematic Land Registration Programme was implemented to increase land registration levels across the island. Since its implementation, it has afforded many citizens the opportunity to acquire legal ownership of their land, and by extension, improve their standard of living. Furthermore, the land titling process is being carried out expeditiously, and as such, more citizens will stand to benefit,” Walcott said.