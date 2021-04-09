3,000-year-old “golden lost city” unearthed in Egypt

Archaeologists have unearthed what they are describing as the largest lost city found in Egypt. It dates back more than 3,000 years ago and is located near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.

In a statement released on Thursday, the excavation team said the city “was lost under the sands and dates to the reign of Amenhotep III and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay.”

Items of jewelry have been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks bearing Amenhotep III’s seals.

Meanwhile, it is being described by Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, as the “second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun” nearly a century ago.

He said it “will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at its wealthiest.”