30,000 antigen kits donated to private labs to increase virus testing in Jamaica

30,000 antigen kits donated to private labs to increase virus testing in JamaicaFriday, January 15, 2021
|
Thirty thousand antigen test kids will be distributed
to six private labs by Jamaica’s health ministry to aid its coronavirus testing
efforts.
The SD Biosensor test kits will be donated to the Microlabs, Miomedical, MDLink, Winchester Medical, Technological Solutions Limited and Baywest Wellness, according to a statement from the ministry.
The effort will begin on January 18 and will support the facilities’ testing capacity pending arrival of their own supplies within the next two weeks.
Regarding the donation, Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton, said “This is another example of public-private partnership around testing as part of our COVID response as a country. This is another case of us working together as a team and as a country in order to protect our population – whether our locals or those that visit with us.”
