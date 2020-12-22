302 travellers from the UK now in state quarantine

302 travellers from the UK now in state quarantineTuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Some 302 passengers, who arrived on a flight from the UK on Monday afternoon (December 21) are now in state quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours.
The passengers will be sampled and will have to await their COVID-19 test result. Travellers who are negative for COVID-19 will be released to complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine, while those who are positive will be isolated until they recover.
Family members of passengers with concerns may contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
The relatives are also being urged to adhere to infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period. The travellers can be picked up by their relatives after the minimum 48-hour quarantine.
Persons may still develop symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period and transmit the virus to others, so travellers must follow the check-in protocols and family members must observe the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.
â€” JIS
