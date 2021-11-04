32 students receive Government scholarships for PEP success

Four students who outshone their peers in the 2021 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations on Tuesday received Government scholarships for their excellent academic performances.

The students, Adrianna McDougall, who attended Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann; Dajanique Hylton, who attended Lyssons Primary School in St Thomas; Oshane Ellis, who attended Half-Way-Tree Primary School in St Andrew; and Kayla Callum, who attended Jessie Ripoll Primary in Kingston, were all identified as having performed outstandingly in the exams.

They received the James Alexander George (JAG) Smith Scholarship, the Paul Bogle Scholarship, the Marcus Garvey Scholarship and the George William Gordon scholarship, respectively, which were valued at $180,000 each.

McDougall now attends St Hilda's High School for Girls, Hylton attends Morant Bay High School, and Ellis and Callum attend Campion College.

Speaking at the virtual awards ceremony for the recipients on Tuesday, Minister of Education Fayval Williams commended the students for their excellent academic performances.

“Your success, which we celebrate today, comes in the wake of a very difficult year and a half of disruption and challenges brought on by COVID-19. The fact that you were able, with the help of your teachers, parents and/or guardians remained focused and to committed to doing the hard work, studying and preparation for the PEP grade 6 exams, testifies to your determination and will to succeed…,” Williams said.

The Government scholarships are awarded each year to the top performing students in the PEP exams based on information provided by the ministry's Student Assessment Unit.

Twenty-eight other students who attained 'almost perfect scores' in the exams also received Government scholarships valued at $100,000.

“The Schools Operations Unit database for 2021 indicate that 32 students are receiving scholarships this year based on their performance in the grade 6 2021 PEP,” the education minister said, as she pointed out that there would normally be 28 Government scholarships given to the top boys and top girls from any school.

The education minister also lauded the teachers for playing an important role in preparing the students for exams and the parents for providing emotional support to guide their children.