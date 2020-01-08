Assistant Busby to take over as Reggae Girlz head coach

Assistant Busby to take over as Reggae Girlz head coachWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Hubert
Busby is expected to replace Hue Menzies and take up the mantle as Reggae Girlz
head coach.
It is understood that Busby and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) have reached an agreement, and he will be in charge of Jamaica’s CONCACAF Olympic Games qualifiers in the United States, which start later this month.
World Cup appearance
Busby was the assistant coach in charge of goalkeeping when the Reggae Girlz made their FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in June last year in France.
He is expected to have another assistant in France, Andrew Price, to help guide the progress of the Reggae Girlz.
Menzies guided the Reggae Girlz during the Caribbean stage of the Olympic qualifiers in October, with impressive victories over Cuba, Barbados, St Lucia and United States Virgin Islands.
Menzies, however, quit as head coach early December after a lengthy fight with the JFF about outstanding payments.
He was also at the helm when the Reggae Girlz qualified for the Women’s World Cup to make their debut at the quadrennial tournament.
