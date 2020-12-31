34 new coronavirus cases in Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours and reported one coincidental death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,827. The death toll stands at 302 as no new virus deaths were reported.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases include 16 males and 18 females, with ages ranging from two to 87 years.

Of the new cases, seven each were recorded in St Ann and Westmoreland, six in St James, four in Kingston and St Andrew, three in St Mary, two each in St Catherine and Trelawny and one each in Hanover, Manchester and Portland. The transmission of all of the new cases are under investigation.

The country also recorded 64 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,383.