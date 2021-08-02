342 new COVID cases, six deaths

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness y esterday urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while also remaining vigilant in their practice of infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, as the island registered 342 new novel coronavirus cases — a positivity rate of 30 per cent — and confirmed six deaths yesterday.

“Even as we celebrate Emancipation Day today, we must work to free ourselves from the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday.

“We know what we need to do to achieve that. We must mask up, keep our physical distance from others and wash and sanitise our hands frequently. We must also get vaccinated. Vaccination has and continues to be an essential part of the public health toolkit. We must make best use of it,” the minister urged.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica had recorded 53,237 cases of the coronavirus infection and 1,196 deaths. At the same time, hospitalisations are on the rise, with some 187 confirmed cases and another 101 suspected in various public health facilities.

Meanwhile, the island is continuing its marathon vaccination blitz this week, following the arrival of 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom last Friday.

Day one of the islandwide blitz yielded the administration of more than 10,000 doses among Jamaicans 18 years and older.

To register to become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at https://www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Once people have received their appointment confirmation, they are to visit their vaccination site on time and with their Government-issued identification or letter from a justice of the peace.