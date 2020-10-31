35-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 89 new COVID-19 cases

A 35-day-old

baby is among the 89 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday, increasing

the number to 9,094.

Most of the additional cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine, which recorded 25 cases each. There were 13 cases in St Ann and 11 in St James.

There was also one fatality linked to the virus. The deceased is a 77-year old male from Westmoreland. This case was previously under investigation.

Jamaica has now recorded 206 deaths linked to coronavirus.

There was also one coincidental death in a case that was also under investigation. Another death is now being probed. Â

Meanwhile, there were 68 recoveries, bringing the tally to 4,510.

This means that 4,257 cases are now active with 94 people in hospital. Four patients are in critical condition while 13 are moderately ill.