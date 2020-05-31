35 people arrested in T&T for liming

35 people arrested in T&T for limingSunday, May 31, 2020
|
Thirty-five
people were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, May 30, for gathering
near the Mitan River.
The arrested have been charged with breaching regulations which prohibit gatherings of more than five people and being at beaches and other water features during the coronavirus.
They were granted bail after being taken to the Mayaro Police Station, according to the Trinidad Express.
Trinidad yesterday reported its first case of the virus in six weeks, taking its total to 117 cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy