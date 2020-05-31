35 people arrested in T&T for liming

Thirty-five

people were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, May 30, for gathering

near the Mitan River.

The arrested have been charged with breaching regulations which prohibit gatherings of more than five people and being at beaches and other water features during the coronavirus.

They were granted bail after being taken to the Mayaro Police Station, according to the Trinidad Express.

Trinidad yesterday reported its first case of the virus in six weeks, taking its total to 117 cases.