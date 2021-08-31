350 vaccinated at Sagicor's Vax Day initiative

SA GICOR Group Jamaica, in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI), successfully rolled out day one of its 'Vax Day' programme last Friday.

According to Sagicor, the initiative saw more than 350 of the financial conglomerate's team members and their family and friends coming out to get vaccinated. Several walk-ins were also accommodated throughout the course of the day.

“I am tremendously pleased with the turnout, and the team is looking forward to hosting day two of the vaccination initiative,” said Chris Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica.

Zacca, who is also chairman of the PSVI, is encouraging Jamaicans to go out and get vaccinated in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and get the country back on track to normality as soon as possible.

“Sagicor is happy to be part of this initiative and it is great to see so many of our team members, along with their family and friends, taking advantage of this Vax Day at the company to protect themselves from the virus,” he said.

Sagicor will be hosting another Vax Day on Thursday, September 2 for its team members and up to four family members and/or friends.