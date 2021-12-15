360,000 plus beneficiaries to receive one-off $10,000 grant

MORE than 360,000 Jamaicans who are beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and the Social Pension Programme will receive a one-off $10,000 grant this month.

This is being facilitated through an allocation of $1.9 billion under the Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (SERVE) Jamaica Programme.

Some pensioners under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will also benefit from the support.

“During December, 136,340 families on PATH and 41,000 NIS pensioners, who receive less than $10,000 per month for pension, will…receive their grant. This totals well over 360,000 beneficiaries,” said Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda, in a statement.

He noted that the grant is in addition to the normal payments due to recipients during the period.

“As a ministry we are proud to contribute to national resilience during this difficult time by allowing the most vulnerable among us to be able to purchase much-needed food and other supplies to sustain themselves, especially at Christmas, which, for many, is their favourite time of the year, when families get together,” Samuda said.

The payments, which are being made through the ministry, started on November 15, when over 6,000 elderly people, 75 years and older, received their grant along with their social pension payment.

“I am proud to be the steward of these benefits to the poor people of Jamaica and I can assure you that we will account for every dollar to be disbursed,” Samuda said.