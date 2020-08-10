37-year-old male dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica

A thirty-seven-year old male is the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) fatality in Jamaica.

The deceased, a case of local transmission, is from St Catherine and brings the country’s total to 14. COVID-19 cases now at 1,023 as an additional 20 more positives were reported in the past day.

Jamaica recorded three other fatalities linked to the virus in the previous week.

The new cases include 14 females and six males with ages ranging from four months to 66 years old.

Of the 20 cases, one is imported with an address in St Thomas. Nine are contacts of confirmed cases, seven of which are from St Thomas and two from St Mary. The other 10 cases (nine from St Thomas and one from Kingston and St Andrew) are under investigation.

The ministry said 13 of the 17 St Thomas cases are related to investigations of cases from the community quarantined in the parish.

Recoveries remained at 745, while the country is managing 206 active cases, including six moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients at this time and 58 cases have returned to their countries of origin.