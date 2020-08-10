37-year-old male dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica

37-year-old male dies from COVID-19 in JamaicaMonday, August 10, 2020
|
A thirty-seven-year old male is the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) fatality in Jamaica.
The deceased, a case of local transmission, is from St Catherine and brings the country’s total to 14. COVID-19 cases now at 1,023 as an additional 20 more positives were reported in the past day.
Jamaica recorded three other fatalities linked to the virus in the previous week.
The new cases include 14 females and six males with ages ranging from four months to 66 years old.
Of the 20 cases, one is imported with an address in St Thomas. Nine are contacts of confirmed cases, seven of which are from St Thomas and two from St Mary. The other 10 cases (nine from St Thomas and one from Kingston and St Andrew) are under investigation.
The ministry said 13 of the 17 St Thomas cases are related to investigations of cases from the community quarantined in the parish.
Recoveries remained at 745, while the country is managing 206 active cases, including six moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients at this time and 58 cases have returned to their countries of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy