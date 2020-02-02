Djokovic wins 8th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem to win his eighth Australian Open title. The Serbian edged out Thiem in five exciting sets over nearly 4 hours to earn himself a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

The victory also secured Djokovic his 17 grand slam title overall and reclaimed the number 1 spot previously held by Rafael Nadal. The 32-year-old has now become the first man in the Open era to win Slam titles across three decades.

Djokovic took the early lead after winning the first set but Thiem answered in the second set to even the clash to one set a piece. Djokovic was then given a time violation and lost the serve to Thiem. The Austrian 26-year-old also won the 3rd set 6-2 and was poised to win his first major title but it was not to be. The veteran Djokalvic turned out a 6-3 victory in the fourth set to tie the game. The 32-year-old followed up, completing his comeback to win in three hours and 59 minutes after a hard-fought 6-4 victory in the fifth and final set to claim the match.

After the match, Djokovic congratulated Thiem on his performance saying: “I would like to start by saying congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament.”

“It wasn’t meant to be tonight but you were very close to winning it. You have a lot of time in your career and I’m sure you will get one of these Grand Slam trophies – more than one,” he added.