4.2 Magnitude earthquake rattles Barbados

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Barbados on Saturday (June 10) according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

The quake which occurred at 6:52 a.m. was located 51.0 km SW of Bridgetown, Barbados, 160.0 km ESE of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and 191.0 km SE of Castries, Saint Lucia.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was unlikely to have caused any significant damage, but was felt by many living in close proximity due to the light vibration in the area of the epicenter.