4.2 Magnitude earthquake rattles Barbados

4.2 Magnitude earthquake rattles BarbadosSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Barbados on Saturday (June 10) according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre.
The quake which occurred at 6:52 a.m. was located 51.0 km SW of Bridgetown, Barbados, 160.0 km ESE of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and 191.0 km SE of Castries, Saint Lucia.
The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter.
Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was unlikely to have caused any significant damage, but was felt by many living in close proximity due to the light vibration in the area of the epicenter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy