$4.6 billion to be spent on new toll road

A new toll road connecting Clarendon and Manchester is scheduled to be built soon.

This was revealed by Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, who explained that $4.6 billion has been allocated for the project that is set to get under way this financial year.

The toll road is expected to stretch from May Pen in Clarendon to Williamsfield in Manchester and will include bridges, culverts, and drains.

The venture is expected to generate a number of jobs during and after the construction of the road.