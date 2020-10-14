$4.6 billion to be spent on new toll road

$4.6 billion to be spent on new toll roadWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
A new toll road connecting Clarendon and Manchester is scheduled to be built soon.
This was revealed by Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, who explained that $4.6 billion has been allocated for the project that is set to get under way this financial year.
The toll road is expected to stretch from May Pen in Clarendon to Williamsfield in Manchester and will include bridges, culverts, and drains.
The venture is expected to generate a number of jobs during and after the construction of the road.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy