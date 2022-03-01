4-H at work

St Ann 4-H Club Assistant Secretary Sonia Tucker (right) and Japan International Corporation Agency volunteer Natsumi Nagarmura (second from right) give secretary at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St Ann branch Marie Richards and her daughter Julisan Richards an overview of products at their booth.

Occasion was the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries' St Ann Agri-Tourism Business Symposium, which was held at the Seville Heritage Park in the parish last Friday.

(Photo: JIS)