$4 billion Cornwall Regional renovation to end late 2020

$4 billion Cornwall Regional renovation to end late 2020Monday, December 16, 2019
|
Renovation to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) will cost $4 billion and will be completed by the end of 2020, according to the chairman of the Independent Oversight Committee, Professor Archibald McDonald.
McDonald said that they have experienced slight challenges in the renovation, but said the $4 billion expected to complete the project is more cost-effective than the government building a new facility.
McDonald, speaking at a press conference last Thursday, said that a new hospital would cost approximately $30 billion to build.
Although the renovation cost has been moving up since the project started, McDonald said that progress has been made with the completion of phase one. This is the renovation of the roof on the 10-storey building.
According to McDonald, phase two of the project, which is the strengthening of the roof and demolition of the interior walls are also moving along smoothly.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy