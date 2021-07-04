4 COVID-related deaths recorded in Jamaica ; 44 more positive cases

4 COVID-related deaths recorded in Jamaica ; 44 more positive casesSunday, July 04, 2021
|
Despite the number of new infections trending down, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness reveals that four more Jamaicans have died from COVID-19.
The latest fatalities bring the island’s death toll to 1,088.
Those who have died from the virus are:
A 60-year-old male from St James.
A 41-year-old female from St James.
A 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
A 75-year-old male St Ann
In addition 44 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded pushing the total to 50,354 with 17,356 cases being active.
The parish of St Catherine accounts for the majority of the new infections, recording nine new cases.
Jamaica’s positivity rate now stands at 8.1%.
