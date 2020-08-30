4-month-old among Jamaica’s new COVID cases; another death recorded

The coronavirus

(COVID-19) pandemic in Jamaica continue to worsen as the island recorded

another day of triple-digit increase and another death yesterday, August 29.

There were 102 cases of the virus confirmed over the 24-hour period ended last evening, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 2,113. Additionally, the island recorded its 20th death after a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew succumbed to the virus.

The report from the Health Ministry comes a day after the island recorded its highest single-day case increase on Friday when 141 persons positives were confirmed.

The new cases were comprised of 63 females and 39 males with ages ranging from four months to 80 years.

They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (57), St Catherine (13), St Thomas (11), St Mary (four), St Ann (one),Trelawny (two), St James (six), Hanover (six), Manchester (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one (one) is local transmission, not epidemiologically linked, and the remaining 99 are under investigation.

Also in the last 24 hours, Jamaica saw two more people recovered and discharged from care. Recoveries are now up to 890 or 42.1 per cent.