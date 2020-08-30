4-month-old among Jamaica’s new COVID cases; another death recorded

4-month-old among Jamaica’s new COVID cases; another death recordedSunday, August 30, 2020
|
The coronavirus
(COVID-19) pandemic in Jamaica continue to worsen as the island recorded
another day of triple-digit increase and another death yesterday, August 29.
There were 102 cases of the virus confirmed over the 24-hour period ended last evening, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 2,113. Additionally, the island recorded its 20th death after a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew succumbed to the virus.
The report from the Health Ministry comes a day after the island recorded its highest single-day case increase on Friday when 141 persons positives were confirmed.
The new cases were comprised of 63 females and 39 males with ages ranging from four months to 80 years.
They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (57), St Catherine (13), St Thomas (11), St Mary (four), St Ann (one),Trelawny (two), St James (six), Hanover (six), Manchester (one), and St Elizabeth (one).
Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one (one) is local transmission, not epidemiologically linked, and the remaining 99 are under investigation.
Also in the last 24 hours, Jamaica saw two more people recovered and discharged from care. Recoveries are now up to 890 or 42.1 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy