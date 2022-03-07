4 police dorms renovated

THE Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) welcomed the renovation of four dormitories at Harman Barracks in Kingston, which will see more comfortable spaces provided for police recruits.

The refurbishment, which was funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT), was done at a cost of $93.4 million. The renovation includes new windows, electrical installation, kitchen appliances, washing machines and dryers.

Each building has a total of 72 rooms.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said the barracks should reflect the areas of residence for highly skilled professionals.

“This [is] why when we saw it, we thought it was intolerable. You take young men and women and put them in situations where when they get off the streets they come to a place that encourages and motivates them to work,” said Dr Chang after the tour of the renovated dormitories on Friday.

“We have come here to demonstrate our own commitment as a Government to work with the government agencies to provide quality infrastructure for the security forces, particularly the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” said Dr Chang, adding that all other buildings will be refurbished.

Meanwhile, senior general manager of Construction and Development at the NHT, Donald Moore, expressed confidence that the refurbishment will be well appreciated by the police officers.

“The NHT is actually very proud to be participating with the JCF in improving the conditions of police stations right across the island. We understand how critical it is to national security and I think that the move to make sure that our communities are safe, is a very important part of housing so the NHT not only builds houses, we build communities and this is part of what you see going on now,” said Moore.