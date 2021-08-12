4-y-o flees after mother's throat slashed

SAVANNAH CROSS, Clarendon — A four-year-old child fled her house in the early hours of yesterday morning to get help after her mother's throat was slashed in this deep-rural community. Dead is Danecia Fearon, who would have turned 27 next week.

According to Fearon's aunt, Claudia Ricketts, the child walked 20 minutes to her grandparents' house to get help after her mother had been killed in the bed they shared.

“I was saying it must be an angel carry dis likkle girl, because the journey is long. Is a good likkle distance she walk,” said Ricketts.

“The child left the house about minutes to two, went and called her sister and tell her to come for clothes, because dem kill her mother. [She said]: 'Mummy up there inna blood. ' So they called the police.”

She added that Fearon was found in her bed with what appeared to be chop wounds to her upper body.

Ricketts said it appeared Fearon's attackers kicked in her door to gain entry, and her death was brutal.

“To how mi see di [impression] on the mattress it look like she get a cut up her throat. There was a lot of blood up where she put her head. They kick off the back door and kill her, and a she and the baby was inside,” she said.

But, according to police sources, there was a struggle between Fearon and her attacker, the child sought help next door at her paternal relatives' house, and Fearon was found in a back room of the two-bedroom house with her throat slashed.

The police are hoping to get additional details about the incident from Fearon's relatives, as well as relatives of the child's father who they believe may have information that could help with the ongoing investigation. Their initial efforts to gain access to the paternal grandparents' home and speak with the child were unsuccessful, said Observer sources.

According to police sources, the child's parents are separated and her father lives in Kingston.

The police have also noted that Savannah Cross is not a high crime area but there are incidents there from time to time.