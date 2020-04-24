A HEAVY HEART: 4-yo is Ja’s 7th COVID-19 fatality

A HEAVY HEART: 4-yo is Ja’s 7th COVID-19 fatalityFriday, April 24, 2020
|
A four-year-old has died from COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton tweeted the tragic news late Thursday night.
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the nation of the death of a 4-year-old, who tested positive for the COVID-19… We express our sincerest condolences to the family,” Tufton tweeted.
He did not disclose the child’s gender or give any further details.
The child’s death brings to seven the number of fatalities from the virus in Jamaica.
The island has recorded 257 cases of the coronavirus.
