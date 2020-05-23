40 more deportees to arrive in Jamaica next week

40 more deportees to arrive in Jamaica next weekSaturday, May 23, 2020
|
Another group of deportees is expected to arrive on the island from the United States next week.
According to reports by the Jamaica Observer, an estimated 40 deportees are now being processed in the US for flight to Jamaica. This flight could arrive on the island as early as next Tuesday.
“We are not sure about the exact number, but right now we expect 40, and the day for their arrival is still undecided, but we are preparing for Tuesday,” a government source told the Jamaica Observer.
Forty-six people were deported from the US to Jamaica last month. After they arrived, one member tested positive for coronavirus. This new group of deportees is expected to put even more pressure on the government that is already struggling to find quarantine facilities to house returning Jamaicans.
The US number of coronavirus cases in the US is 1.6 million with its death toll up at 96,370.
Jamaica now has 544 confirmed coronavirus cases with nine related deaths.
