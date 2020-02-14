40 police stations to be refurbished in new fiscal year

Forty police stations across the island are to be renovated and refurbished during the upcoming fiscal year, as the Government tries to improve the environment in which lawmen and women operate.

A budget of $2.3 billion has been earmarked in the just-laid 2020/21 budget. The works will take place under a project entitled ‘Construction and Improvement of Police Buildings’, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

The funds will also go towards the construction of the Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite in Kingston, and the conclusion of pre-investment activities for two new police divisional headquarters. The project is to be completed by March 2022.

The Government is investing billions in the upgrading of police stations across the island with over 200 facilities to be rebuilt, renovated and retrofitted at a cost of approximately $5 billion. Portfolio Minister Dr Horace Chang said that adequate investment in law enforcement will have a positive impact on Jamaica’s criminal justice system.