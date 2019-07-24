Finally! ‘Trio’ revels in greater interest in photography

Jamaicans are slowly gaining a greater appreciation for professional photography, a prospect that could see an explosion in creative spaces for local artists.

One such group encouraged by the rise in interest is ‘The Trio’, which unveiled its collection for the first time on Sunday, June 30, during the Kingston Creative Artwalk in downtown.Combined Perspectives

In an interview with BUZZ, Trio members and fine art photographers Cheryl Hylton, Dane Hucey and Ulrick Lawrence, noted that Jamaica’s change in attitudes bodes well for younger and more experienced talents.

Hylton told BUZZ that Combined Perspectives was an intrinsic display of The Trio’s journey into photography.

“We share a passion [for] photography. It’s a passion that has taken us all on individual journeys that have intersected, and we decided to put together an eclectic collection of art that represents each of us,” Hylton told BUZZ.

The Trio said their exhibition was well received by art lovers, and while the group had initially joined the artwalk just for the exposure, the attention they received hints at the start of a change in attitudes towards the profession.

“It’s been a good morning so far, we’ve gotten a lot of buzz. We actually had an overwhelming response, a lot of people came in and two pieces have already been sold,” Hylton beamed.

“We didn’t really come here with the intention of selling, we came for the exposure and [to promote] awareness and to bring our careers to another level,” Hylton, now a full-time photographer, told BUZZ.

Members of The Trio, all a part of the Jamaica Photography Society, trace their artistic roots to childhood and have been working together as a group for over five years.

Combined Perspectives was a visual treat for scores of patrons, who feasted their eyes on the powerful photographic display of beauty in the mundane, daily lives of Jamaicans across the island.

The Trio’s collection was also heavily inspired by nature – sprinkled with digital art and some of the country’s lesser-known, hidden gems.