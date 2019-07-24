Finally! ‘Trio’ revels in greater interest in photography

Finally! ‘Trio’ revels in greater interest in photographyWednesday, July 24, 2019
|
Jamaicans are slowly gaining a greater appreciation for professional photography, a prospect that could see an explosion in creative spaces for local artists.
One such group encouraged by the rise in interest is ‘The Trio’, which unveiled its collection for the first time on Sunday, June 30, during the Kingston Creative Artwalk in downtown.Combined Perspectives
In an interview with BUZZ, Trio members and fine art photographers Cheryl Hylton, Dane Hucey and Ulrick Lawrence, noted that Jamaica’s change in attitudes bodes well for younger and more experienced talents.
Hylton told BUZZ that Combined Perspectives was an intrinsic display of The Trio’s journey into photography.
“We share a passion [for] photography. It’s a passion that has taken us all on individual journeys that have intersected, and we decided to put together an eclectic collection of art that represents each of us,” Hylton told BUZZ.
The Trio said their exhibition was well received by art lovers, and while the group had initially joined the artwalk just for the exposure, the attention they received hints at the start of a change in attitudes towards the profession.
“It’s been a good morning so far, we’ve gotten a lot of buzz. We actually had an overwhelming response, a lot of people came in and two pieces have already been sold,” Hylton beamed.
“We didn’t really come here with the intention of selling, we came for the exposure and [to promote] awareness and to bring our careers to another level,” Hylton, now a full-time photographer, told BUZZ.
Members of The Trio, all a part of the Jamaica Photography Society, trace their artistic roots to childhood and have been working together as a group for over five years.
Combined Perspectives was a visual treat for scores of patrons, who feasted their eyes on the powerful photographic display of beauty in the mundane, daily lives of Jamaicans across the island.
The Trio’s collection was also heavily inspired by nature – sprinkled with digital art and some of the country’s lesser-known, hidden gems.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy