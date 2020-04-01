44 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Jamaica

44 coronavirus cases now confirmed in JamaicaWednesday, April 01, 2020
|
The island has seen six additional coronavirus cases, pushing the number of confirmed infections to 44.
Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure this afternoon hours after announcing the island’s third fatality from the disease.
The six additional cases are persons from Cornpiece settlement in Clarendon, and are linked to the first person from the community to have caught the disease.
Tufton told a digital press conference late Wednesday that there are now 24 imported cases of the virus, 17 import-related, and three are under investigation.
He said the results from those three should be available by Thursday.
Dr Tufton said the average age of the patients is 51 years, ranging from 12 to 87 years, and includes 21 females and 23 males.
Another 44 persons are in isolation, and 24 are in quarantine in government facilities. The quarantine period for the 140 Cuban health professionals who arrived in the island in mid-March, ends this weekend.
Dr Tufton noted that 442 samples have been taken, including for severe acute respiratory infections, and 394 of those have tested negative for COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy