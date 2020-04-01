44 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Jamaica

The island has seen six additional coronavirus cases, pushing the number of confirmed infections to 44.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure this afternoon hours after announcing the island’s third fatality from the disease.

The six additional cases are persons from Cornpiece settlement in Clarendon, and are linked to the first person from the community to have caught the disease.

Tufton told a digital press conference late Wednesday that there are now 24 imported cases of the virus, 17 import-related, and three are under investigation.

He said the results from those three should be available by Thursday.

Dr Tufton said the average age of the patients is 51 years, ranging from 12 to 87 years, and includes 21 females and 23 males.

Another 44 persons are in isolation, and 24 are in quarantine in government facilities. The quarantine period for the 140 Cuban health professionals who arrived in the island in mid-March, ends this weekend.

Dr Tufton noted that 442 samples have been taken, including for severe acute respiratory infections, and 394 of those have tested negative for COVID-19.