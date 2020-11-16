45 COVID-19 cases recorded, Jamaica approaching 10,000-mark

45 COVID-19 cases recorded, Jamaica approaching 10,000-markMonday, November 16, 2020
|
With 45 COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, Jamaica is inching even closer to the 10,000-mark.
The additional cases mean that the country has recorded 9,929 cases since the virus first entered our shores in March.
Of the 45 cases, Kingston and St Andrew recorded 13, while there were seven in St Catherine and six in St Mary.
There are now 4,237 active cases with 88 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 16 are moderately ill.
The country also recorded 82 recoveries, increasing that tally to 5,330.
In addition, there was one coincidental death.
