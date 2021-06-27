48-Hour curfew imposed in sections of East Kingston

Police in a release late Saturday (June 26) said that a 48-hour curfew had been imposed in sections of Franklin Town and Downkirk in Kingston East.

The curfew began at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North– Along Cumberland Avenue from the intersection with Upper Elletson Road continuing onto Cambridge Street to the bridge, then along a footpath to Somerset Avenue at the eastern boundary.

East– Along Somerset Avenue from the footpath at eastern boundary continuing onto Bray Street, then onto Windward Road at the southern boundary.

South- Along Windward Road from the intersection with Bray Street to the intersection with Upper Elletson Road at the western boundary.

West– Along Upper Elletson Road from the intersection with Windward Road to the intersection with Cumberland Avenue at the northern boundary.

Secondary Boundaries:

North– Along Deanery Road from the intersection with Upper Elletson Road to the intersection with Upper York Street at the eastern boundary.

East– Along Upper York Street from the intersection with Deanery Road continuing onto Somerset Avenue and Bray Street, then onto Windward Road at the southern boundary.

South– Along Windward Road from the intersection with Bray Street to the intersection Upper Elletson Road at the western boundary.

West– Along Upper Elletson Road from the intersection with Windward Road to the intersection with Deanery Road at the northern boundary.