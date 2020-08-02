5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Port of Spain

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3

struck near Port of Spain late Saturday.

According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus, the quake that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. (local time), had a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was also felt in the towns ofÂ Point Fortin and Laventille to the south of here, as well as sections of Venezuela.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.