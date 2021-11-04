5 hospitalised from 5 crashes in 3 days

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Five people were admitted to hospital after an equal number of mishaps on the roads in Portland and rural St Andrew over a three-day period last week, spurring the police to urge motorists to be more careful.

“We are happy there were no fatalities. However, this doesn't mean that all is well. There are areas in which the road surface has deteriorated based on a number of factors. There's road construction in the east and there are areas where the roads are very narrow and so the margin of error is very small,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Troyville Haughton, who is in charge of operations in the parish, told the Jamaica Observer.

“We take this opportunity to remind motorists that they need to be cautious and take nothing for granted when operating motor vehicles,” he added.

In total, seven people sought medical treatment but two did not need to be hospitalised.

The series of crashes began with the first mishap about 3:00 pm on October 28. It involved a white Toyota Hiace truck that was travelling easterly along the Kensington main road in the vicinity of 'See mi no more corner'. There were two people in the vehicle.

The driver reportedly lost control of the truck which then plunged about 40 feet into a precipice. The driver and passenger both received serious injuries and were assisted to Port Antonio Hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

Residents looted the truck, making off with its cargo. However, a metal chest was recovered from the vehicle and handed over at the Manchioneal Police Station for safe keeping.

About 8:30 am on October 29, a Honda Odyssey was travelling along the Stony Hill main road towards Port Antonio when the female driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which hit the left embankment and overturned. The diver and her son, who were the only occupants of the vehicle, were injured. They were taken to Port Antonio Hospital where they were treated and later transferred to Annotto Bay Hospital.

Later that night, a cement truck overturned at Passley Gardens and its occupant escaped without injury.

There were also two traffic mishaps on October 30. About 11:10 am a white Toyota Tacoma truck loaded with building blocks was travelling up a hill along the Bonnie View main road in Port Antonio. According to the police, because of the narrowness of the road the driver stopped to give way to an oncoming vehicle when he lost control of the truck that began to run backwards down the hill. The female occupant of the other vehicle attempted to jump to safety. However, both she and the vehicle plunged into a precipice. She received several injuries and was taken to Port Antonio Hospital but later transferred to Kingston Public Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

The other mishap occurred about 8:20 pm involving a green Toyota Prado travelling along the Bryan's Bay main road in Port Antonio. A white Toyota Corolla motor car travelling in the opposite direction was in the process of overtaking another car when the Corolla collided with the Prado. Both drivers received injuries and were taken to Port Antonio Hospital where they were treated and released.

DSP Haughton, who said his team will be stepping up monitoring of the roads, stressed that “public education and the exercise of good discipline are also critical to road safety”.

He urged greater caution, especially during the upcoming Christmas season.

“As we get into the Yuletide season it's even more imperative that motorists use the roadways responsibly. It defeats the whole purpose of life to be penny wise and pound foolish,” Haughton warned.

