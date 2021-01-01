5 Man City players isolated after getting COVID-19

5 Man City players isolated after getting COVID-19Friday, January 01, 2021
|
Five Manchester City players are in isolation, and will miss today’s game against Chelsea, after getting the coronavirus.
The team previously had to postpone its Premier League match against Everton on Monday after the virus outbreak became known.
However, the team is now back in training.
Only two of the five infected players have been identified, forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.
Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard confirmed today that there have been positive cases among the team’s staff but none f the players have been infected.
