500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Five hundred employees of Delta Air Lines have

contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic.

Of that figure, 10 have passed away due to the virus which has infected 8.8 million and killed 464,000.

Delta’s chief executive officer, Ed Bastian, last week said most have recovered, saying of the deaths, “every one of them breaks my heart”.

With the threat of a second wave of the virus evolving in the United States, Delta’s cases could rise, as the airline plans to expand services through the summer travel period.

Bastian, during a shareholder call on Thursday, said approximately 1,000 flights will be added daily in July, with a similar daily figure in August.

Even with those increases, the company’s domestic capacity will be down 55 to 60 per cent of pre-virus levels.

Delta employees some 90,000 people across its operations.