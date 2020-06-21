500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19Sunday, June 21, 2020
|
Five hundred employees of Delta Air Lines have
contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic.
Of that figure, 10 have passed away due to the virus which has infected 8.8 million and killed 464,000.
Delta’s chief executive officer, Ed Bastian, last week said most have recovered, saying of the deaths, “every one of them breaks my heart”.
With the threat of a second wave of the virus evolving in the United States, Delta’s cases could rise, as the airline plans to expand services through the summer travel period.
Bastian, during a shareholder call on Thursday, said approximately 1,000 flights will be added daily in July, with a similar daily figure in August.
Even with those increases, the company’s domestic capacity will be down 55 to 60 per cent of pre-virus levels.
Delta employees some 90,000 people across its operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy