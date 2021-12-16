500 new sweepers, 300 private trucks to assist with public cleansing drive

THE National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has employed an additional 500 sweepers and has also engaged 300 private dumper and garbage trucks to assist in the nation's public cleansing drive.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie made the disclosure during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

He said that the sweepers will be concentrated “in the main town centres and throughfares across the country to ensure that sweeping is done on a regular basis. These additional 500 workers will complement the existing workforce that is presently employed by the NSWMA.”

McKenzie said the private units will be deployed across the country to assist in the removal of bulky waste, among other public cleansing activities.

Meanwhile, he told the House that steps are being taken to remove illegal dumps in St James, Kingston, and other parts of the island.

“A large number of these illegal facilities have been cleared and we have put in the necessary measures to ensure that no more illegal dumping takes place at these sites across the country,” McKenzie said.

He added that the registered dumps will be opened until midnight, and in a number of selected areas, garbage will be collected up to 11:00 pm.

“It is expected that these measures will help to reduce the backlog of solid waste that our citizens are experiencing in some parts of the country. Significant work has been taking place already to decrease the volume of [waste] that has accumulated, and this initiative will move the process forward as well as ensure that whatever garbage is generated thorough the holiday period will be properly managed,” McKenzie said.

The minister, meanwhile, warned business operators to desist from illegally disposing of waste.

“I am warning the commercial sector that we have the mechanisms in place to identify where the garbage is generated and we are prepared to take the strongest actions to ensure that we get full compliance,” he said.