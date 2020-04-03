50,000 test positive for COVID-19 in New York City

50,000 test positive for COVID-19 in New York CityFriday, April 03, 2020
|
New York Cityâ€™s coronavirus death toll topped 1,500 on Thursday, with more than 10,000 people now hospitalized with the illness.
Over 24 hours, 188 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in New York City, bringing the total to 1,562 as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The number of people infected inched toward 50,000, as 4,000 more cases were tallied. About 21 per cent of the cases, or 10,590 patients, required hospitalization.
Of the 49,707 diagnosed with the virus in the city, 16,819 were in Queens, the hardest-hit borough.
Brooklyn had 13,290 cases, followed by The Bronx with 9,343, Manhattan with 7,398 and Staten Island with 2,822.
