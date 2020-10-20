53 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries recorded in Jamaica

53 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries recorded in JamaicaTuesday, October 20, 2020
With the numbers
seeming as if they are trending downwards, Jamaica recorded 53 new COVID-19
cases on Monday.
The additional cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 8,374. There were 14 cases in St James while Kingston and St Andrew had nine. St Mary and St Ann had eight and seven cases, respectively.
One positive sign is that there were 51 recoveries, bringing that tally to 4,002.
Sadly, there was one death. The deceased is an 85-year-old male from St Ann. This means that Jamaica has now recorded 174 fatalities linked to the virus since it was first detected in the country in March.
Meanwhile, there are now 4,085 active cases with 168 patients in hospital. It is said that nine are in critical condition while 22 are moderately ill.
