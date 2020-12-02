54 COVID-19 cases, 145 recoveries recorded in Jamaica

Westmoreland

had 19 of the 54 COVID-19 cases that were recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday.

This means that 425 people from the parish have contracted the virus. The number is even more concerning since 13 cases were recorded there on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 54 additional cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 10,864. St Ann had 11 of those cases while there were eight in Kingston and St Andrew.

Jamaica now has 3,957 active cases with 75 people in hospital. Ten patients are in critical condition while 17 are moderately ill.

There is also something to smile about as 145 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the count to 6,500.