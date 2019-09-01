552 schools inspected and fogged

552 schools inspected and foggedSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton announced that 552 schools have been inspected and fogged ahead of the start of the new academic year in September by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“That process is ongoing and will continue through the first few weeks of school to ensure that our children are protected in that environment,” Dr Tufton said.
One major goal from conducting these inspections and fogging is to ensure schools are prepared to accommodate students and not let them become infected by the dengue virus through the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on school compounds across the island.
He said representatives from the Ministry have also examined water catchment facilities at the schools, observed their solid waste facilities, made recommendations where necessary and cited if schools are in breach of any rules.
Additionally, in an effort to eliminate the spread of the dengue virus across the island, the Ministry of Health, through the National Health Fund (NHF), will be spending $130 million on activities geared towards clearing breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
For this initiative, the Ministry will be collaborating with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the Parish Councils, through the Local Government Ministry.
