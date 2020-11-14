57 COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica

recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the tally to 229.

The deceased are a 63-year-old male from St Ann and a 71-year-old male from St Catherine.

One coincidental death was also recorded, and two fatalities are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 57 new coronavirus cases were documented, bringing the count to 9,780. Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine had 13 cases each. There were 11 cases in St James, increasing the parishâ€™s tally to 1,010.

Jamaica now has 4,191 active cases with 78 people in hospital. Seven are in critical condition while 18 are moderately ill.

The country also had 60 recoveries, bringing the total to 5,228.