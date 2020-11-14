57 COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in Jamaica

57 COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in JamaicaSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the tally to 229.
The deceased are a 63-year-old male from St Ann and a 71-year-old male from St Catherine.
One coincidental death was also recorded, and two fatalities are under investigation.
Meanwhile, 57 new coronavirus cases were documented, bringing the count to 9,780. Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine had 13 cases each. There were 11 cases in St James, increasing the parishâ€™s tally to 1,010.
Jamaica now has 4,191 active cases with 78 people in hospital. Seven are in critical condition while 18 are moderately ill.
The country also had 60 recoveries, bringing the total to 5,228.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy