6.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Greece

6.3 magnitude earthquake felt in GreeceWednesday, March 03, 2021
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked central Greece on Wednesday forcing residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets.
According to the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens, the earthquake could be felt across central and northern Greece.
The Athens Observatory said the epicenter of the quake was 21km south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.
The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as the capitals of neighbouring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Montenegro.
There are no reports of any deaths. But the fire brigade was investigating reports of a house that collapsed in Mesochori, Elassona, to see if anyone was trapped.
Costas Agorastos, local governor in the central Thessaly region told state television that local schools had been advised to close.
Greece lies in a highly seismically active region.
