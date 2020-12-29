6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits CroatiaTuesday, December 29, 2020
|
At least five people have died after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Croatia earlier today. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), this the strongest earthquake to have hit Croatia this year.
The earthquake hit the Balkan country at 12:20 p.m. local time (6:20 a.m. ET) and its epicentre was located 44 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb.
It destroyed phonelines, sent Croatians into a state of shock, and was felt in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and as far away as Graz in southern Austria.
Aljeezra reports scenes of chaos as emergency services rush to help the wounded.
Petrinja Mayor Darinko Dumbovic said in a statement broadcast by state media that; “My town has been completely destroyed, we have dead children.”
“This is like Hiroshima – half of the city no longer exists,” he added.
