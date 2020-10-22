6-month-old among Jamaica’s 155 new COVID cases; five more deaths

6-month-old among Jamaica’s 155 new COVID cases; five more deathsThursday, October 22, 2020
Jamaica’s coronavirus cases continue to
climb as 155 positives and another five deaths were confirmed yesterday.
The new cases bring the island’s tally to 8,600, with deaths numbering 179.
Among the latest confirmations is a six-month-old child who was the youngest reported case for the 24-hour period, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Sixty-three of the cases were from Kingston and St Andrew which continues to lead Jamaica’s overall caseload with 3,058 positives.
Among the deceased are a 39-year-old male and 61-year-old-male, both from St James; a 61-year-old male from Portland and a 67-year-old male and 52-year-old male both from St Mary. Two of the cases were previously under investigation.
There were 79 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 4,095 while active cases stand at 4,214.
The ministry says 164 cases are hospitalised with 19 considered moderately ill and eight deemed critically ill.
