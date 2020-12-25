6-y-o writes letter to Pfizer asking for the vaccine for Santa, gets a response from CEO

Six-year-old Callum Thornhill from Cork, Ireland who wrote to Pfizer to ask if they could send Covid vaccines to Santa Claus and his elves has received a reply from Pfizer CEO. His mother, Paula Linehan told the

According to Linehan, she was taking her son to school in November when they heard the news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on the radio.

“He heard about the vaccine when we were driving to school one morning. He said we should write a letter to Pfizer and then he arrived home that afternoon and wrote it,” Linehan said.

“Dear Pfizer I heard you made a new vaccine for coronavirus. Good job, can you please send some to the North Pole for Santa and his elves please. We want to save Christmas and make all the kids happy,” the letter read.

Pfizer’s response thanked Thornhill for his letter and and his kinds words of encouragement.

“They also said thank you for being so considerate and asking for Santa, and they told him they had been in contact with him, the elves and Mrs Claus, and they were all set to deliver presents on Christmas Eve as usual and they were safe and well,” Linehan relayed.

It also said all children were on Santa’s “good” list this year as they had sanitised their hands and been very helpful at home.