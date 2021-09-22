60 per cent of parole applications granted in 2018/19

APPROXIMATELY 60 per cent of the 89 applications for parole made by prisoners in 2018/2019 were granted by the Parole Board.

According to Ministry Paper 57 tabled in Parliament last week, the board deliberated on 89 applications for the 2018/2019 financial year, of which 69 applicants were granted parole, 13 applications were refused, and seven were deferred.

Of the total number of applicants considered for parole, the majority (37) were convicted for firearm-related offences, of which 30 were granted parole. Murder was the second-highest offence, for which 15 applicants were referred to the board and 11 were granted parole.

The average time served by the parolees during the 2018/2019 financial year was 13.8 years. From the 69 applicants granted parole, 19 (27 per cent) were given sentences of 11 to 15 years, and served one to five years prior to their release on parole.

For the review period, 22 of the 69 parolees were residing in the Corporate Area, while 14 resided in the parish of St Catherine, and 11 in St Ann. At the same time, the parole order for two parolees were revoked for breaches of the conditions of their parole for the period.

The board also recommended four parolees to the governor general for consideration to have their sentences reprieved.

The report also pointed out that, at the end of the 2018/2019 financial year, there were 517 parolees being supervised by probation aftercare officers across the island. The records showed that 113 people were granted parole in 2015, in contrast to 99 in 2014. However, details of these earlier paroles were not included in the report of the board tabled in Parliament.

The 2015 Parole Board report also noted some changes which were made to the application process, including the elimination of the need for a job letter and the direction of the applications to the director of rehabilitation to reduce the processing time.

Inmates also benefited from a conditional release programme, under which they are given the opportunity to spend seven days with their families

During 2015 some 564 inmates from all adult institutions participated in a seven-month parole sensitisation project, where they were provided with information about the entire process, including responsibility of all stakeholders involved.