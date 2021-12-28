60 students to benefit from BOJ bursaries

Come January 2022, a total of 60 students will receive busaries from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ). The bursaries are valued at $100,000 for each primary school awardee, $200,000 for each secondary school awardee and $600,000 for each tertiary school awardee. The bursary funding is a part of the BOJ's 60th Anniversary Educational Bursary programme totalling $20 million.

The initiative awards bursaries to 60 students from selected primary, secondary and tertiary schools based on their academic performance, their leadership abilities and their participation in service clubs. The funds will be applied towards the tuition and additional educational expenses for the benefit of the students in the new year.

The primary and secondary schools selected by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information were chosen on a priority needs basis and identified as having a significant number of students on the Programme of Advancement for Health and Education (PATH).

BOJ Governor Richard Byles said: “Education has the power to move countries and its people forward and Bank of Jamaica believes in supporting, nurturing and investing in our human capital. We launched this initiative aiming to empower young Jamaicans to learn, earn and ultimately be the leaders of tomorrow.”

“I would like to congratulate all the awardees and thank all the parents, teachers and principals and committees who assisted and made this all possible,” he continued.

The bank congratulates the successful applicants and encourages each awardee to continue the pursuit of excellence in their education as they position themselves to be future leaders of our beautiful nation, Jamaica.