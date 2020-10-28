64 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in Jamaica

64 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in JamaicaWednesday, October 28, 2020
|
Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday as the country moves closer to the 9,000 mark.
These additional cases mean that Jamaica has now recorded 8,851 cases since the virus entered the country in March.
Of the 64 cases, 22 were recorded in St James while there were 15 in Kingston and St Andrew.
There are now 4,155 active cases after 32 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 106 people are now in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and three in critical condition.
Meanwhile, there have been 198 coronavirus-related deaths after two fatalities were recorded on Tuesday. The deceased are a 75-year-old male from St James and a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
