Nancy Pelosi wants Confederate statues located inside Congress removed immediately

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants almost a dozen Confederate statues located inside the halls of Congress to be removed.

This is in an effort to take down all reminders of America’s racist history as relates to the Confederacy following the national outcry over the death of George Floyd.

Pelosi wrote a letter to Senator Roy Blunt and Rep. Zoe Lofgren to direct the Architect of the Capitol to start removing 11 statues of men associated with the Confederacy from display in the Capitol complex “immediately”

In an official statement, Pelosi said the violent bigotry should not be celebrated.

“While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history lest we repeat it, I also believe that there is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or places of honor across the country,” she said.

Her request comes as Democrats plan to introduce a bill that would take down the statues in the Capitol and either send them to the states that commissioned them, or give them to the Smithsonian.